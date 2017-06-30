Why Nigeria won’t disintegrate – US

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart W. Symington has chided those calling for separation saying that Nigeria will remain a united country upon the current separatist agitations it is currently facing.

Mr. Symington said this at an event held in commemoration of the 241st anniversary of United States’ independence in Abuja yesterday.

Mr. Symington said the occasion was an opportunity to underscore how much Americans share with Nigerians.

While noting that Nigerians who preach unity will overcome those calling for secession, the US envoy said his country and Nigeria shared many similarities, most notably, diversity.

His words, “We share families, friends, interests, and principles. All across this land, from Birnin Kebbi to Calabar, from Maiduguri to Badagry, Nigerians have welcomed me warmly and showed me the wonders of this country and its people. In almost every place, I have also met Americans whose lives are dedicated to their work with and for Nigerians”.

He said the first American President, George Washington warned that those who seek to weaken a nation would always seek to start by causing disunity.

Symington said Nigeria would remain a united country because of its determined people and leaders just like United States.

He said, “Every time we have been challenged, we overcame danger because we had visionary leaders committed to union and citizens committed to ensuring justice for all.

“Today, Nigeria is fortunate to have such leaders and citizens. Together, they are dedicated to keeping Nigeria united and just and to ensuring every Nigerian is heard and taken into account and treated fairly.

“Together, those Nigerians will overpower any call to divide this nation.

“Thanks to them, thanks to you, the lamp of unity and justice burns brightly both in our nations tonight. And the sight of a united Nigeria’s light lifts Africa and with it, the world”.

Continuing, Symington said Nigeria’s diversity is an inspiration to many countries and like the US; plurality was a source of strength.

Symington said, “Wherever I meet a Nigerian, I ask ‘What do you like the most about your country?’ I like our diversity, our resilience, our energy, our warmth, our spirit, our food.’

“Just like the United States, Nigeria is a wonderfully diverse nation whose differences and diversity are sources of strength and reason for pride.”