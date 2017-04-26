Why NYCN honours businessmen- President

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Comrade Murutal Ganji has said that the Council has decided to honour grassroots businessmen in Nigeria following their vital role in the emergence of President Muhammad Buhari.

He said the awardees were very instrumental at the grassroots level in mobilising youths at different locations and different local governments in ensuring free and fear election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Murtalar who stated this in Abuja over the weekend while decorating the awardees said the council made serious investigations to unravel on the awardees’ personality weather they were politicians, partisans or aides to politicians before the general election.

He noted that the awardees have also helped the Council morally in different capacities that also prompted the body to honour them as a way of paying back because to whom much is given much is expected.

According to him, the Council will do everything possible to recognise Nigerians at different levels especially in rural area than honouring politicians in the urban area that have stolen the country resources deeply.

The awardees were Alhaji Abdullahi Abubaka, Sarkin Yaki from Sokoto state, executive officer of Subdul Nigeria limited, Alhaji Zala Ibrahim from katstina state and Ishaq Rabiu

In his response, Sarki Yaki on behalf of others thanked the Council for seeing them worthy and promised to reciprocate the gesture.