Why Saraki, Tambuwal won’t quit APC, says Jigawa gov

By Lawrence Olaoye

Jigawa state governor and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Convention Planning Committee, Abubakar Badaru, has said that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal will not dump the ruling party for the opposition.

Responding to questions from State House Correspondents after a meeting with the Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, on the future of the ruling party considering reports that some APC bigwigs ha

ve already opened talks with the opposition party ahead of 2019 general election, he said “No! I don’t think so and I have not heard that rumour and I don’t think there is such negotiation going on.

“It is not true that Tambuwal and Saraki are negotiating with the PDP. We have not heard of that. Some few weeks back there was rumour about the governor of Benue and he made it clear at our last NEC that he is not moving anywhere. Those are rumours flying around but they don’t have consequence.

We are united, governor Tambuwal is with us and the Distinguished senator Bukola Saraki, the Senate President is also with APC and we have not had any reason to think that they are negotiating elsewhere, no.”

On what to expect from his convention committee, he said “We expect a peaceful and rancour free and good convention.”

Asked whether his committee had the capacity to unite all the factions in the party, he said “They are all united and I am sure the convention will bring everybody together and in democracy if you are open and straight forward, things get done well. I don’t think there should be any problem.”

The APC had resolved to co

nduct an elective convention following resolution of the dispute as to whether or not the National Working Committee members of the party should have their tenure extended.

The ruling party adopted the suggestion of the President Muhammadu Buhari who advised for the conduct of elective congresses and convention, as doing the contrary could be a violation of the constitution and party’s rules.

Meanwhile, Peoples Daily gathered that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is wooing Senate President Bukola Saraki, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, his predecessor, Senator Aliyu Wammako, former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso (Kano) and former Governor Danjuma Goje (Gombe) to return to its fold in order to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) next year.

They all left PDP in 2014 to form APC, which wrested power from PDP in the 2015 elections.

Earlier report suggested that the request of the APC chieftains tagged as “game changers” had been “tactically rejected” by the National Executive Committee (NEC), PDP spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan claimed that no decision has been taken on the issue.

Another APC chieftain and former Zamfara State Governor Sani Ahmed Yerima, who was never in PDP, is being wooed by the opposition party.

About three APC governors from the Northwest are also on PDP’s radar.

But none of them, it was learnt, has made any commitment to return to PDP. They were said to be weighing the options.

The name change request by those being wooed is said to be a drawback for the talks.

There are fears that changing PDP’s name may truncate the tenure of the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Prince Uche Secondus.

Some forces in the party also felt that the APC stalwarts should not be dictating to a party they “left in the lurch to lose the 2015 presidential election.”