Why SGF, Babachir, NIA DG were suspended-Presidency

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), David Babachair, and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by Femi Adesina, Buhari’s spokesman, the President set up a three-man investigative panel to be chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo to probe the duo.

Other members of the committee mandated to submit its report within 14 days include the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno.

The SGF was axed because of the allegations of violations of law and due process made against him in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE).

This latest investigation is coming on the heels of similar probe carried out by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation wherein Babachir was cleared of any wrongdoing in the contract scam.

The SGF, who shunned the Senate Committee investigating the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE) chaired by Sen. Shehu Sanni, was indicted for awarding contracts to a company in which he had interest.

Babachir, according to the statement, remained suspended till the conclusion of the investigation​ into the matter.

The most senior Permanent Secretary in the office of the SGF is to hold forte in the course of the probe.

Similarly, the President has ordered a full scale investigation into the discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, over which the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has made a claim.

The NIA laid claim to the N15 billion in local and foreign currencies discovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Community (EFCC) in a private apartment in Lagos.

The investigation is to enquire into the circumstances in which the NIA came into possession of the funds, how and by whose or which authority the funds were made available to the NIA, and to establish whether or not there has been a breach of the law or security procedure in obtaining custody and use of the funds.

The most senior officer in the NIA is to act during the period of investigation.

Meanwhile, Babachir who was in the office of the Vice President as at the time his suspension was announced, was accosted by newsmen on his way out.

Asked for his reaction to the development said he was unaware of his suspension by the President.

But it was observed that Babachir fingerprint could no longer activate the security barricade as he made to exit the villa.

One of his aide had to open the barricade for him to get out of the second door.

Oke, who was also on hand to see Osinbajo took to his heels when he saw the assemblage of journalists waiting to seek his reaction to his suspension.

On sighting journalists, he quickly ran into his official car and asked his driver to drive towards the Service Chiefs’ gate as a decoy.

By when newsmen refused to disperse, he drove out of the Villa only to return when journalists have been ordered out of the Vice President’s wing.