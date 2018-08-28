Why Victor Moses retired from international football

Share This





















It has emerged that former Super Eagles winger; Victor Moses retired from international football in order to fight for his place in the new Chelsea playing formation.

Change of manager in Chelsea and an anticipated keen competition for playing time in the club are main reasons Victor Moses made an early retirement from international duties.

The exit of Antonio Conte as coach under whom Moses found great favour meant the Super Eagles star has to work hard to impress the new man on the saddle.

Conte brought Moses back from long loan spell and carved a role for him as a wingback as the Italian switched Chelsea’s formation to 3-4-3 which transformed the club’s fortunes. With that Moses was rewarded with a new contract worth £75,000-a-week.

The two-year extension means Moses is committed to Chelsea until 2021 and has earned a significant pay rise to his previous £45,000-a-week wages after becoming a crucial member of Conte’s team.

Moses has performed superbly at right wingback, following Conte’s successful switch to a 3-4-3 formation that transformed Chelsea’s season.

With Conte’s exit, he will need to work hard under Maurizio Sarri who has given him just nine minutes of action so far as the English Premier League enters match day 3 this weekend.

It is understood that Moses wants to concentrate on club career to avoid being set on another loan spell in January.

It is not yet clear how Super Eagles’ manager will adjust to the exit ahead of Nigeria’s 2019 AFCON qualifier next month.

Meanwhile, head coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has refused to accept Chelsea wingback Victor Moses’ retirement from international football.

Recall that Moses announced his retirement from international football last week, saying he now wants to concentrate on his club career and family.

On Tuesday, the 65-year-old manager stated that he plans talks with the player over the coming weeks, adding that he is hopeful of getting Moses to return to the Super Eagles.

He said: “We have to respect his decision but I will meet with him to discuss it. He is one of the leaders we have in the team and we will like him to be with us and I believe he will give it a second thought.”