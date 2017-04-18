Why we deployed 3,000 personnel for Easter-NSCDC FCT

Share This





















By Paul Efiong

To ensure adequate protection of public critical infrastructure in the Federal Capital Territory( FCT), The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) has deployed over 3000 personnel to critical places within the territory in order to provide maximum and adequate security within the Easter festive period.

FCT Commandant of the Corps, Patrick E. Ukpan used the opportunity to remind the officers and men deployed to increase patrols and surveillance in order to provide adequate security and protection for residents of the territory.

The commandant further revealed their area of concentrations adding that they includes; worship centres, parks, recreation centres and borders of the territory amongst several other key places.

Ukpan further disclosed that his Command Armed Squad Unit are is on red alert to provide extra security adding that the Disaster Management and emergency units are also on standby to provide needed assistance as well as respond aptly in case of emergencies within the territory.

He asked every resident of the Federal Capital Territory to go about the celebration peacefully and that NSCDC in collaboration with other security agencies will ensure that residents have a safe and peaceful celebrations.

“Be vigilant, obey rules and order, don’t indulge in negative activities, don’t drink and drive, obey traffic rules and please report every unusual and suspected act or individual to the nearest security post” He said.

In another development, the Command also presented its 1st quarter reports for 2017 to some selected media houses in the territory, explained that the corps in the last few months have involved in various activities which includes; participation in the Joint FCT Ministerial Security Task Force with the task of restoring sanity to the city by ridding the city of miscreants and undesirable elements such as street beggars, hawkers, commercial sex workers among others.

Kogi govt names road after Col. Abu Ali, Boko Haram war hero

The Kogi State Government on Friday named the 50-km Shintaku-Gboloko-Dekina Road in Bassa Local Government Area of the state after the fallen Book Haram war hero, Mohammed Abu Ali.

Governor Yahaya Bello, who announced this in Bassa, said the honour was part of efforts to immortalise Mr. Ali, the lieutenant colonel who was killed in Maiduguri, Borno State, on November 4, 2016 by insurgents.

The late officer was a son to the Ettu of Bassa-Nge Kingdom, Abu Ali, a retired brigadier general.

Mr. Bello was in the council area to flag off the rehabilitation of three roads when he announced the naming of the road after the late soldier.

“My late brother, Lt.-Col Abu Ali, paid the ultimate price for the protection of his fellow Nigerians and I am dedicating this road in his memory.

“When I came here on a condolence visit to his family, I promised to construct this road and I am grateful to God that I am performing the flag-off today to the glory of God,” he said.

He assured the people of his administration’s commitment to provide infrastructure in the area.

Mr. Bello warned criminals to keep off, saying the full weight of the law will be brought to bear on them.

“The state has become a no-go area for criminals.

“By now, criminals must know that there is a new `sheriff’ in town. I will not condone any form of criminality. Those still hiding will be flushed out; poverty is not an excuse for criminality,” the governor said

The administrator of the local government area, Zakari Alumka, commended the governor for his intervention during a recent communal clash.

Mr. Alumka also thanked the governor for the construction and rehabilitation of Mohammed Abu Ali road and two other roads in the area.

In his speech, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Paul Maiwada, who is from the area, expressed the gratitude of the Bassa people to the governor for the honour done their late son.(NAN)