Why we say we have defeated Boko Haram – Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, has said Boko Haram insurgents strolled into Abuja at will, attacking critical infrastructures, under the administration of former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

He said this while revealing why the current administration said it has defeated Boko Haram.

Speaking with journalists after a media tour in the United States, US, Mohammed said under Jonathan, the insurgents were on rampage unlike what is obtainable today.

News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, quoted the Minister as saying unlike the past administration, the insurgents are no longer in control of any territory, hence the declaration that they have been defeated.

According to Mohammed, “The important thing is that we made them understand that the unfortunate incident of kidnap of the Dapchi schoolgirls and the recent suicide bombings are not reflective of actually the success of the government in fighting Boko Harm.

“When the government says Boko Haram is defeated, it is from the context of what it was when it came in and what we are today. People have forgotten that less than three or four years ago, people in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, could not sleep with their two eyes closed.

“That four years ago, the insurgents used to stroll into Abuja at will and no building was sacred to them. I mean they were so bold they attacked the force headquarters.

“They attacked the UN headquarters, they attacked newspapers head office, Nyanya Motor Park was attacked twice and states and towns like Suleja, Kano, Sokoto, Kogi, Borno, were game for them.

“So, when we say we have defeated Boko Haram, it is precisely what we mean. Today, night life has returned to Maiduguri, weekly football leagues are being played in Maiduguri, schools have been reopened, roads have been reopened.

“It was a far cry from when we went in 2015 because between Bama and Maiduguri where we went to, there was no singular vehicle on the road.”