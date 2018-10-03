Why we suspended Imo guber primaries -Oshiomhole

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said that the results of the governorship primaries held yesterday in Imo State were canceled because they were fake.

Oshiomhole, who briefed State House Correspondent after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, disclosed that a new screening committee would be set up to conduct a fresh primary within the week.

The APC boss also said the party’s leadership was in control of the governorship primary in Lagos state.

According to Oshiomhole, the Imo primary was marred by sharp practices which contravene the rules of the party.

Besides suspending the governorship primaries in Imo, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party also postponed primaries into Senate positions in the 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

Asked what the situation was like in Imo, Oshiomhole responded saying, “Imo was not too good news for today, but not surprising they have to learn to begin to comply with rules. They have two fake results, none of them is genuine. We will disband, and we will appoint a fresh committee electoral panel that will conduct a transparent direct primaries that reflect the will of members of APC in Imo State, regardless of the interest and powers that are behind any of the group. The truth does not require supporters club to stand, it has its hands and legs; and we will do just that.”

On Lagos, he said, “I told the President that the primaries are held as planned; and everything is being done to ensure there is no violence, because democracy doesn’t flourish with violence; and Nigeria must begin to learn how to differ in opinion and in choice without fighting. This is something people have to acquire over time. For me, I am excited that if we can do it in Lagos it can be done anywhere.”