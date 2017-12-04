Why we’re in partnership to develop people with disabilities – Minister

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Solomon Dalong, has disclosed that, his ministry in partnership to develop people with disabilities in Nigeria.

Dalong made the declaration in Abuja, at the public presentation and launch of a music album, ‘Moment of Glory’ by a afro-pop artiste, Ms Imelda Jane, which proceeds was dedicated to people with disabilities.

The Minister, who was represented by the Director, Federations and Elite Athletes Department of the Ministry, Mrs Tayo Oreweme, said the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has been a partner of people with disability even as its encourages music development, especially coming from the youths.

He commended the artiste, Ms Imelda Jane for taking issues affecting people with disabilities to heart and declared that, “We are partners in ensuring that nobody leaves his/her child behind.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Disability Matters, Dr Samuel Ankeli, charged youths to be hardworking and shun violence.

He said the youth should seize the moment in Nigeria’s history to bring positive change to the country.

He said the youth must draw their energies to move Nigeria forward into the desired level of development.

Dr Ankeli, reminded Nigerians that, “disability is a serious matter. It could be anybody tomorrow,” while urging all to join hands to change the country by touching lives.

The SSA to the President commended the efforts of Jane Imelda, for producing the music album and dedicating the proceeds to people with disabilities in the country.

He said Nigeria has enjoyed so much mercy in the hands of God including people with disabilities hence, should be grateful to God.

In a brief remarks, the former Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro, while praising the zeal of the artiste in developing her music career said, there is ability in disability.

“God has a reason for creating everyone and there is every need to appreciate God. I am happy that Jane stick to her childhood dreams of becoming a world class musician and I am not surprised too that she delved into humanitarian venture,” he said.

The ex-minister used the occasion to encourage youths in the country to be peace loving and always be their brothers’ keeper.

In her remarks, the artiste, fondly called Imelda J, said her experience in life made her want to share with the needy and she fell in love with people with disabilities.

She added that her experiences are shared in her songs and wants to encourage people with disabilities that, there is hope for them in life.

While making their remarks, Special Assistant to President Buhari on Social Investment, Madam Mariam Uwaise, Special Assistant to the President on Disability Matters, Mallam Garba Shehu and former Kogi State first lady, Hajia Aisha Audu Emeje, all eulogised the artiste for standing up for the disabled people, at a time when musicians were taking voyage into commercialization of their music.