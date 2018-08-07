Wife fakes kidnap of self, daughter to extort N15m

Share This





















The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested one Hadijat Kabir for allegedly faking her kidnap with her 18-year-old daughter to defraud her husband of N15 million, according to a PM news report yesterday.

Briefing newsmen on Monday in Lagos, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, said the suspect’s husband, Kabir Muraino, had reported the case at Ikotun Police Station before the suspect was arrested.

“On Aug. 2, 2018 at about 3:30pm, one Alhaji Kabir Muraino of Governor’s Road, Ikotun, reported at Ikotun Police Station that his wife, Hadijat Kabir, and daughter, Hamidat Kemi, who is of unsound mind, were kidnapped same date on their way to Psychiatric Hospital, Oshodi, Lagos.

“That the kidnappers were demanding for the sum of N15million before the hostages would be released. Based on this, I directed the Anti-Kidnapping Squad to ensure speedy rescue of the hostages and arrest of the suspects.

“Investigation revealed that the kidnappers were making their demands from a community in Ogun State, called Ado-Odo, Ado–Odo Ota LGA.

“The operatives of the squad mobilized to the area and busted the camp of the kidnappers. The hostages were rescued and two suspects were arrested, while the rest fled the scene.

“When one of the hostages, Hadijat Kabir was being debriefed, she confessed that she planned her kidnap with the suspects arrested, to defraud her husband,” he said.

Imohimi said the case was under investigation with a view to arresting the other fleeing suspects.