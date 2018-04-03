Winnie Mandela’s death, huge loss to Africa -Buhari

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the passing away of South-African anti-apartheid icon, Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, as a huge loss to Africa of a courageous woman.

The President in a statement made available to newsmen by his Spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, noted she was a woman of uncommon determination, steadfastness and perseverance who held aloft the torch of the struggle against institutionalised discrimination even while her ex-husband, the late Madiba, President Nelson Mandela was incarcerated.

Buhari, on behalf of the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, commiserated with the family of the deceased, the government and people of South Africa, urging them to be consoled by the knowledge that the late Winnie Mandela’s contributions to ending apartheid will not be forgotten.

According to him, she remained a pride not only to the African woman, but indeed all Africans.

The President prayed that God Almighty will comfort all those who mourn the departed and grant her soul eternal rest.