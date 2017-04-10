Women accountants donate foodstuffs to widows

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The leadership of the Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN) Abuja chapter, has donated foodstuffs to some widows in Kubwa, Gwagwa and Karimo respectively.

Addressing the widows during the donation ceremony over the weekend, the chairperson of SWAN in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mrs Katchy Patience, said the foodstuffs were given out to the widows in order to assist them to meet up with basic necessities of life.

She said the leadership of SWAN would continue to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged ones in the society.

Patience, however, assured the widows that the SWAN will give them a reasonable amount of money to begin small scale businesses in the territory.

In an interview, the chairperson of the Charity for the less privileged and widows, Mrs. Amasi Mbouty, who is the chairperson organising committee of widows for SWAN, said the women accountants were ready to develop the widows through the entrepreneurship, so as to be self-reliance in the society.

Mbouty encouraged the widows to always engage themselves in the petty businesses in order to cope with the societal needs.

On his part, the treasurer of ICAN, Abuja district society, Alhaji Balogun Abul-Rasheed , said the foodstuffs being distributed to widows was a step in the right direction by the SWAN.

A cross section of the widows who spoke during the occasion thanked the management of SWAN for their concern.