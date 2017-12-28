Work resumes in Kaduna after Christmas break

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Civil servants in kaduna yesterday resumed work after the Christmas and Boxing Day celebrations.

A visit to Kaduna State Secretariat along Independence Way showed that as early as 7 :30AM the workers started trooping to their duty post.

Some of them were still in the celebration mood and the greeting ‘Merry Christmas in arrears “ became the day salutations.

Similarly at the Federal Secretariat Kawo in kaduna North local Government Area the civil s servants were seen in groups discussing the break.

However, some offices remained under luck as the occupiers were absent. Investigation revealed that some of the workers were on their annual leave while others stayed away for reasons best known to them.

Findings further showed that some of the civil servants were on queue for fuel which is biting harder on the citizenry.

A civil servant, Lawal Abubakar said the break was like any other days because of the economic situation.

At the popular Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, it was bushiness galore as traders and customers were busy selling and buying.

Kaduna Flour Mills also came as trailers drove in and out of the premises.

However, the bushiness at the A/Rimi in Kaduna North local Government Area was disrupted as members of the criminal gang Dara-Suka stormed the Area creating pandemonium.

As at the time of filling this report the Area has be condoned off by police and Operatives of Kaduna state security outfit Operation ‘Yaki’.