World bank Okays $29.9bn loan for Nigeria

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Christiana Ekpa

The Federal Government has said that the World Bank has carried out debt sustainability analysis on Nigerian economy and certified the country fit to borrow $29.9 billion from the organisation to enable the government implement various economic development projects especially infrastructures across the geopolitical zones of the country.

This is even as the defunding submitted by the Debt Management Office of the Country to the Senate, which was obtained by journalists yesterday indicated that the debt profile of Nigeria currently stands at N17.3 trillion naira as at date.

The Director General of Debt Management Office, Abraham Nwankwo, stated this when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Foreign and Local Debts, to justify the proposal by the federal government to borrow $29.9 billion from the World Bank and to defend their 2017 budget.

He said World bank conducts debts sustainability analysis for developing countries on solvency and liquidity of their economy, adding that these are the things they consider before approving the loan for any country.

According to him, though most of the developing countries are in the loan qualification ratio of 18 per cent, which according to World Bank, is still good for such developing countries, but Nigeria is still at 65 per cent, making the country very healthy for the loan.

Nwankwo also said the finance ministry has been doing a good job to bring more companies and individuals to tax payment, saying this will improve liquidity capacity of Nigeria.

“Nigeria has a problem of large informal sectors which do not pay tax and are brought into the tax net. The country is a high cost rate economy with high interest rate, and inflation rate. The government is doing it’s best to address these by tackling infrastructures deficit”, according to him.

In his remarks, a member of the committee, Obinna Ogba, said the government should ensure that the loan is invested in projects that will touch the lives of the entires Nigerians, irrespective of geopolitical zones.

He said this is necessary because the money to be borrowed will be paid back by the entire country, and therefore it should be used for the good of the whole nation.

While expressing reservations over the proposed loans, the chairman of the committee, Shehu Sani, said the money involved is huge, hence the committee will want to consider how the loan will be repaid.

He said this has become important because the generations to come will ask questions about the propriety or otherwise of the loan, hence there is need to ask serious questions about how it should be paid back.