Published On: Tue, Dec 12th, 2017

World Bank to cease financing upstream oil and gas after 2019

Share This
Tags

 

The World Bank said on Tuesday it would no longer finance upstream oil and gas projects after 2019, apart from certain gas projects in the poorest countries in exceptional circumstances.

“As a global multilateral development institution, the World Bank Group is continuing to transform its own operations in recognition of a rapidly changing world,” the bank said in a statement.

“The World Bank Group will no longer finance upstream oil and gas, after 2019,” it added.

(Reuters/NAN)

 

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It