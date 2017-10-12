World Food Day: Ogbeh reels out measures for food security

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere

As Nigeria yesterday joined to mark this year’s world Food Day, Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh has reassured citizens of the ministry’s effort towards food security in the country.

The activities for the celebration of 2017 world food day with the theme “change the future of migration: invest in food security and rural development.”

The theme, which Minister described as apt, saying it is to educate citizens on food security measures taken so far.

Addressing the media yesterday, Ogbeh highlighted the provisions put together by the Ministry in the livestock sector to isolate the cattle from mouth disease, acquisition of lands for farmers, poultry and others sectors.

He assured Nigerians of the agricultural sector’s focus to ensure a certified seed regeneration system, commodity market corporations, fund extension services and resuscitation of existing agricultural development projects in the country

The disclosed that five threshers were provided for farmers across the states at sixty percent discount as well as the anchors borrowers scheme with CBN to aid unlock the potential of Nigeria agricultural sector.

He added that in a bid to drive agriculture as a business has assured the fast track implementation of eighteen number of agro-industrial estates, nine farmers market and eighty number one-stop-shop-input-centre project located across six geopolitical zones .

Also speaking, Country Director of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO),Koroma Sannusei stated the event presents the opportunity for their commitment to food security and sufficiency to liberate Nigeria from hunger.

On his part, National Chairman,

All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Kabiru Ibrahim stakeholders in farming appeals to government to provide the enabling environment to equip farmers across Nigeria to give the agricultural sector a meaning.