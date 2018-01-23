Xenophobia: Killers of Nigerians arraigned in S/Africa

Share This





















From Lateef Ibrahim Abuja

The South Africans responsible for the violent attack on Nigerians in Durban and other areas have been apprehended and arraigned in South African Court on Monday.

This was confirmed by the Nigeria Consulate in South Africa in a statement sent to Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.

The Consulate said Consular Officers from the Nigerian Consulate-General in Johannesburg and the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria were in Durban to witness the court proceeding.

With the latest development, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa appealed to Nigerians living in the affected areas to remain calm and await the outcome of the judicial proceedings.

In a statement issued in Abuja by her media aide, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the SSA condemned in strong terms the latest death of Mr Ebuka Okori, 27, a Nigerian national, from Anambra state in the hands of two members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) on Friday January 19.

According to the Consulate General of Nigeria in South Africa, the late Okori was killed in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal Province, South Africa on Friday.

The statement reads, “We condemn in strong terms the barbaric acts and call on the South African authorities to intervene and put an end to this ugly trend.

“We also call on Nigerians to continue to be law abiding, as we work towards obtaining justice for the family of the deceased.’’ the statement added.

In a related development, the Consulate said that investigation is on to unravel the cause of the death of another Nigerian in Rustenburg, North West Province, South Africa on January 20.

Dabiri-Erewa reiterated her appeal to all Nigerians in South Africa to remain calm and shun any act capable of tarnishing the image of the country by being a good ambassador of wherever they are.