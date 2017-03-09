Xenophobia: Senate concedes S/Africa representation to Reps

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

Senate yesterday pulled out of the trip to South Africa on the issue of xenophobia to allow the House of Representative, a single representation for the National Assembly

Our reporter gathered that the Senate at the closed door session deliberated on the issues of the working on the senate and the National Assembly in general as well as its earlier decision to send a ‘strong delegation’ to South Africa over the xenophobic attack on Nigerians.

Members of the delegation earlier announced by Senate President Bukola Saraki includes Ike Ekweremadu, Ahmed Lawan, Olusola Adeyeye,Shehu Sani, Shaaba Lafiagi, Magnus Abe and Stella Oduah.

Similarly, the House of Representative also resolved to send a delegation to South Africa over the same issue.

But during plenary on yesterday, Deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu announced that the Senate would be pulling back from the trip.

“The Senate has pulled out of the trip to South Africa on the issue of the xenophobia to allow the House of Representative, a single representation,” Ekweremadu said