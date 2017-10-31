Yobe attack: Air Force not behind death of 8 soldiers-DHQ

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Defence Headquarters has exonerated the Nigerian Air force of any blame during the Boko Haram attacked that killed some army officers.

It would be recalled that media reports blamed the Nigerian Airforce, saying its inaction led to the death of an army officer and 8 soldiers, in Yobe Boko Haram attack.

Debunking the report, the Director Defence Informational, Major John Enenche said “the ill motivated news against the Nigerian Air Force in particular and the Military in general should be disregarded by the general public as it lacks merit.

“It should be recalled that the Nigerian Air Force conducted operation RUWAN WUTA 1 in September this year in support of the Nigerian Army, which recorded massive successes in further eliminating remnants of Boko Haram terrorists in the North East. As a result, the Air Force re-strategized and embarked on operation RUWAN WUTA II which is ongoing alongside clearance operations with the Nigerian Army, all under operation LAFIYA DOLE. Hence, it is not possible for the Nigerian Air Force to refuse to provide air cover to the Nigerian Army at this moment of its peak air activity.”

The statement added that the Nigeria Army, Navy and Air Force have always been operating jointly and equally synergized in their common spheres of influence to bring the necessary force to bear, on all targets in operations and battle field.