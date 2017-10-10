Yobe govt debunks illegal immunization in schools

Share This





















From Uche Uche, Damaturu.

Yobe state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bello Kawuwa has described as falsehood, a romour that being peddled that some health workers are going around vaccinating pupils in some primary schools on the head and in the umbilical cord, saying it is the work of enemies of government and of the people.

He said that, immediately the rumour got to the people, security men, and health workers including members of local government councils in the state were mobilized and went to the affected schools.

The commissioner said that it was discovered that there was nothing of such that is or has taken place in the areas said to be affected.

He pointed out the state government has a defined days for immunization and all the partners involved work together as a team and not in isolation to the effect that one or some of them or even any NGO carries out immunization in isolation in the state.

He called on parents not to hinder their children from going to school pointing out that security has been beefed up in the schools to ensure security of both teachers and pupils.

The commissioner also called on the general public to disregard the rumour and go about their normal business as government and security agencies are on top of the matter..

Earlier, briefing newsmen on the issue, the Damaturu local government chairman, Alhaji Bulama Modu told newsmen that some people have been arrested while security men are still going on with thorough investigation to get to the main source of the problem.

Our state correspondent in Damaturu, reports that, the rumour that started in the early hours of the day created pandomenia and some people trooped to some of the schools where he said a teacher was beaten and a policeman who went after one of the hooligans was wounded in his hand but he still succeeded in apprehending the suspect.