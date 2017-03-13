Yoruba monarch holds prayer for Buhari

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The chairman, Council of Yoruba Traditional Obas and Chiefs in the 19 northern states and Abuja, Amb. Mohammed Arigbabuwo, has described the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country as a divine intervention and answered prayers put before God by both Muslims and Christians.

He stated this shortly after a thanks giving prayer a held in his Kaduna palace for the safe return of the president and for his quick recovery.

They also prayed for God’s guidance for Professor Yomi Osinbajo as he stirs the mantle of leadership of the nation.

Amb. Mohammed Arigbabuwo also felicitated with the Acting President Professor Yomi Osinbajo on his 60th birthday.

He described him as a true son of Yoruba land who has demonstrated a spirit of loyalty and self-service generally associated with the Yoruba people.

Aare Arigbabuwo said attaining 60 years without blemish is an accomplishment and all the sons and daughters of ‘Karo ojire Omo-oluabi’ are proud of him for demonstrating fairness, justice and honesty to all.

Ambassador Arigbabuwo advised the Acting President to shun people who are trying to create enmity between him and his boss; advising him that he should remember where he comes from which is a land that trust and obedience is highly valued.

The prayer which was held at the Kakuri residence saw Muslims and Christians clerics mostly from the Yoruba extraction praying fervently for the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari and Acting President Yomi Osinbajo. One of the clerics said prayer changes situation and commended Ambassador Arigbabuwo for celebrating the Acting President at 60 rather than throwing a bash. He advised Nigerians to be more prayerful as the country is gradually moving out of recession.

He, however, called on Nigerians to be patient and the leadership to remain focus so that the country can finally get it right once and for all.