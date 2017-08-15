You handed over a ruined economy, presidency replies Jonathan

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has said that former President Goodluck Jonathan handed over an economy in shambles to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

The ex-President had at his party’s, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), convention at the weekend claimed that he bequeathed a robustly healthy economy to Buhari.

Similarly, the Caretaker Chairman of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, also at the same event claimed that there was money under Jonathan’s administration but that things are hard under Buhari.

Responding, Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, insisted that Jonathan left a ruined economy having mismanaged the oil wealth experienced during his tenure.

He said the ex-President plunged the nation into debt through his lack of foresight and inability to invest in infrastructure and developmental projects.

Shehu said Buhari inherited an economy where 21 out of the 36 states of the federation could not pay staff salaries with the federal government borrowing to pay civil servants.

According to him, had Jonathan won the 2015 Presidential election, he would have continued in his corrupt ways, borrowing to sustain the economy.

Shehu wrote “With due respects to the former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, these are the facts about the economy you left behind, in case you have forgotten.

“I hope this will help to erase the wrong statement credited to you at your party, the PDP Convention at the Eagle Square last weekend that you handed to President Buhari a robustly healthy economy.

“To the same extent, this should also help to erase yet another false statement by Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, the Caretaker Chairman of the party, to the effect that under the previous administration there was money but now things are very hard.

“Let me start by reasserting an obvious statement, which is that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was handed an economy ravaged by years of mismanagement and corruption.

“It is understandable that Dr Jonathon kept his comments short, because a cursory look at any sector clearly indicated that he and his Government presided over the most monumental and tragic economic mismanagement recorded in our national history.

“The oil sector boomed under his tenure, with oil prices as high as US$ 120 and peace in the Nigeria Delta. Nigeria earned unprecedented dollar revenues. Sadly,that is where the story turns sour. There is nothing to show for the revenues earned, no major capital project was completed, neither power generation, road development, rail or agriculture benefitted from the windfall earnings. Rather the administration presided over the diversion of oil revenues on a such a massive scale, that even without the protection now accorded to Whistle blowers, the then Central Bank Governor blew not only a whistle but a trumpet. He was hurriedly shown the door. Meanwhile, the acquisition by public officers and their cohorts of private jets, luxury yachts and the accumulation of expensive property portfolios world-wide continued unabated. Indeed the President once celebrated having the largest number of private jets, whilst our youth languished without jobs, our fields stood idle and our factories began the lay off of workers.

“Government simply reticulated oil revenue through personal spending by corrupt leaders, wasteful expenses and salaries. This was done rather than investing in what would grow the economy. Economies grow due to capital investment in assets like seaports, airports, power plants, railways, roads and housing. Nigeria can not record a single major infrastructural project in the last 10 years. In short the money was mismanaged.

“Such was the looting that even the goose that was laying the golden egg was being systematically starved. The direct contractual costs of oil produced , in the form of cash calls, remained unpaid. The incoming ,President Buhari’s welcome from the oil majors included demand for US$6Bn owed by Nigeria for oil that had already been sold or stolen.

“At the inception of the current administration, 21 States were unable to meet their salary bills and the spectre of workers arrears had commenced. The PDP solution was the raid the Ecological Fund and selectively grant N2Bn each to the PDP States. It was only aggressive borrowing by the Ministry of Finance under Dr Okonjo- Iweala that prevented Federal Government from also owing salaries. The economic wisdom of borrowing to pay recurrent bills is a questionable one, particularly as those paid would have included over 45,000 that have subsequently been removed by the Buhari led administration as ghost workers. It also included the lavish costs of chartering private jets, first class travel and other wasteful acts that have been eliminated under this administration.

To compound the problem the government was borrowing heavily and owed contractors, and international oil companies. When this government took over we had accumulated debt back to the level it was before the Paris Club Debt Forgiveness.

All these factors were building up to Nigeria heading for a major crisis if the price of oil fell. Nigeria did not have fiscal buffers to withstand an oil shock.

The oil shock should and could have been foreseen. When Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, ISIS crisis started, it was clear that the United States of America wanted to cut off funds to terror groups by crashing the price of oil. When America granted permission for exploration of oil on land ( Shale) the warning signs were evident, but these were ignored by Nigeria’s economic managers.”

The Presidential spokesman said Jonathan could have done better if he had taken measures adopted by Buhari by fighting corruption, sanitised the huge salary bill by eliminating payroll fraud and reduced wasteful expenses like First Class Travel and Private jets.

According to him, “Now that the oil has fallen below those levels, it is very difficult to do what is needed but they must be done to save Nigeria. There is no other way if we want to be honest.

Shehu also picked holes in Jonathan’s argument that the Naira was stronger during his administration saying that it wouldn’t have been otherwise going by the economic principle of supply and demand.

He stressed that the President has a new vision to reposition the nation’s economy.