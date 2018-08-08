Your defection, not a surprise, Kano govt tells ex-Dep Gov

Share This





















From Edwin Olofu, Kano

The Kano State Government has described the defection of the immediate-past Deputy Governor of the state, Professor Hafiz Abubakar, from the All Progressive Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as long overdue.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the state Commissioner for Information, Youths and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba.

According to the statement, “we are aware of the event at Mambayya House on Tuesday when the former Deputy Governor finally revealed to the world his political betrayals in about three years in office as the Deputy Governor of Kano state and the Commissioner for Education.

“To discernable minds, there is no doubt that the contentments of the 9-page text of Press Conference, painstakingly read out by Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, is not only laughable, but filled with ambiguity and confusion” it said.

The statement further noted that, “for Prof. Hafiz to dissociate himself from his chairmanship of the 2015 Kano Gubernatorial Transition Committee, the findings and pronouncements he made, is a clear indication that he no longer has a mind of his own.

“Going by his acclaimed political pedigree, one would have expected that Prof. Hafiz resigned his position long ago for what he described as, ‘political persecution and humiliation.”

The Kano State Government stressed further that, “it is kind enough of Prof. Hafiz to confirm that he was paid his entitlements even when he chose to abandon his service to the good people of Kano state and humanity.”

According to the statement, “there is no gains ying the fact that Prof. Hafiz hurriedly left office in anticipation of a constitutional sledgehammer from Kano State House of Assembly, over his strong antagonism to policies of the State Government that have direct impact on the standard of living of the good people of Kano.”

The Statement added that, “finally, we wish Prof. Hafiz well in the voyage of his godfather, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, as we welcome his final exit from our great party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), as a good omen.