You’re free to go – APC tells Atiku

From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos and Mika’il Tsoho Dutse with Agency report

The Adamawa chapter of the All Progressives Congress has bid former Vice President Atiku Abubakar farewell .as the party confirmed the receipt of the resignation letter of ex vice president yesterday.

The State Secretary of APC, Saidu Nera, confirmed the development on Sunday to News Agency of Nigeria in Yola. Nera said he was yet to get the letter, but the party officials of Jada 1 Ward, in Jada Local Government Area, where Atiku registered have told him that they have received the letter.

Meanwhile, the former vice president, who, on Friday, announced his decision to leave APC, has arrived in Yola where he is now engaged in a series of meetings with Peoples Democratic Party officials at all levels who keep trooping to his house to woo him back into the party.

While Atiku’s exit from APC continues to generate lots of reactions from Nigerians, the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s led All Progressives Congress (APC) government did not collect a penny from the former vice president, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, who on Friday last week resigned from APC.

The governor was reacting over the weekend on the Hausa Service of British Broadcasting corporation (BBC) monitored in Jos on the insinuation quoting Atiku as saying that he (Atiku) has financially supported the success of APC in 2015 general elections.

El-rufa’i said, ‘’Atiku did not support with any money during the last general election; and nobody collected his money.”

According to El-rufa’i, the former vice president joined APC with the beacon that the party would give him ticket to contest for the number one seat in the country, and that didn’t work for him; adding that with realization that President Buhari is healthy enough to re-contest for the next election, he (Atiku) knew that he had no chance to contest for the seat.

He added that Atiku’s exit from APC wouldn’t affect the party in any way.

On whether Atiku would go with thousands of APC supporters, the governor responded saying, “he is not going with any responsible member of our party. Any person that wants the progress of this county would not follow Atiku, unless those that would follow him for the sake of money.”

The former vice president has, so far, met with Adamawa PDP executives at all levels, as well as state chairmen from the six states that constituted North East, including the National Vice chairman North East of the party.

Commenting on the meeting between Atiku and the state executives of PDP, the State Secretary of PDP, Abdulllahi Prambe, said the meeting was ‘fruitful.’

“Our meeting with him has been fruitful; and from his body language, he will soon return to PDP,” Prambe said. Prambe added that it would be a big boost to the party at the state and national levels when Atiku finally returns. “With Atiku, the party will carry more weight and more people will also troop in,” Prambe said.

When contacted on the development, Atiku’s spokesman, Mr. Paul Ibe, declined to comment.

Meanwhile, the PDP Presidential aspirant and former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their inability to keep former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the fold despite claims of perfections and that their party would perform better than the PDP.

Lamido, who described All Progressives Congress (APC) as collection of PDP aggrieved members, called on the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Senators Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, Aliyu Wammako and Kwara State governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, to quickly come back to their former political party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He made the call over the weekend while speaking to a mammoth crowd that gathered for the inauguration of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) office in Ringim, Jigawa State.

Lamido, who was overwhelmed by the massive turnout of supporters that thronged the venue also pleaded with the former PDP leaders that defected to the APC to, as a matter of urgency, come back home to the party that made them everything they are today.

“I’m begging Saraki, Tambuwal, Kwankwaso, Wammako, Baffarawa, Masari, Abdulfatah and all those that left us to join this party of dreamers and fake people to come back to PDP, the party that made you politically relevant and made you what you are today as leaders by your own rights,” he stated.

He said, “We had known that sooner or later this would happen, because it is an amalgamation of strange bed fellows that formed the APC that people like Atiku felt he could support its course; yet today they have betrayed him, and they will all betray you if you don’t leave them.

”It is unfortunate that the APC that comprises of those seen to be as ‘saints’ could be classified by Atiku Abubakar as a symbol of poverty, betrayal, disrespectful and a dungeon of hell.”

Lamido added that “if Atiku would quit this party, it would be morally wrong for any Nigerian to continue to patronize the APC.

“I’ve said it again, and again, that my movement is devoid of pride and lies; it is the will of the almighty Allah that is propelling the people to love and support me. And that is how I am. Love me or hate me, it is up to you; because those showing their genuine affection for me are real and not fake.

“The APC is a composition of fraudsters that usurp God’s work of passing judgment on Nigerians. They even recently sent me to Kiyawa prison to shut my mouth. I’m what I am. I am the will of God that can never be shut down by any mortal,” he boasted.

Lamido declared that the commissioning of the new PDP office in Ringim is a reply to some critics that claimed that the party is dead in the state. He urged other local government units to replicate the feat in their areas. He also urged the general public to support the opposition party PDP on its move to take over power in 2019 from APC at all levels.