By Paul Efiong

The FCT Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, Commandant Patrick Ukpan, said 4,000 personal have been deployed to strategic places in the FCT to ensure security this festive period.

He stressed the need to enhance security especially this festive period when crime is on the increase; saying the Corp has increased its patrols and surveillance in order to provide heightened protection across the Capital especially places like worship centres, parks, recreation centres Kaduna road, Kogi road,Nassarawa and Niger road amongst several other places.

Commandant Patrick said Armed Squad are on the alert to provide extra security and Disaster and emergency units are also on standby to provide first hand assistance and to respond aptly in case of emergencies.

He asked every resident of the Federal Capital Territory to indulge in the Sallah celebration, having nothing to worry about as NSCDC in collaboration with other security agencies have/has all hands on deck to ensure a safe and peaceful celebrations.

He finally urged the FCT residents to be vigilant, obey rules and order, not to over indulge,don’t drink and drive, obey traffic rules and please reporting every unusual and suspected act or individual to the nearest security post.

Commandant Patrick Ukpan wishes everyone a peaceful Id-El Kabir.