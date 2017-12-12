Yuletide: NURTW lauds FRSC for sensitising commuters

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Branch I in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Alhaji Akawu Muhammadu Liman, has commended the leadership of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for sensitising commuters on the need to be safety conscious in this ember month.

Liman, gave the commendation during the FRSC ember month campaign which took place at the NURTW motor park in Gwagwalada.

He said the management of the union would continue to support the FRSC for its positive initiative towards the commuters in the area.

He therefore, advised drivers to always cooperate with the security agencies while plying the road.

In an interview with newsmen at the occasion, the unit commander in charge of FRSC in Gwagwalada, Acc. Sunday O. Attah, saying the theme of year’s campaign is “Right to Life on the Highway not Negotiable”.

Attah charged the drivers to deem it necessary to avoid over speeding while plying the road in this year’s ember month.

He further pleaded with the drivers to get good tyres for their vehicles for the sake of their safety, noting that accidents are man-made.

He said the leadership of FRSC had deemed it fit to partner with other security agencies to checkmate the activities of the motorists for better, adding that the FRSC are in good relationship with other transport unions in Gwagwalada.

The Assistant Corps Commander (ACC) Attah, however, advised the drivers to avoid night journey.

On his part, the Corps Commander (CC) of FRSC in the area, Olagoke O. Familoni, urged the road users to always obey the laid down traffic rules and regulations on the road.