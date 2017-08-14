Zamfara commits N3bn to schools renovation, construction

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The Zamfara state government has approved over 3 billion naira meant for the construction and renovation of 114 primary and junior secondary schools across the 14 local government councils of the state.

This was heralded by the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Murtala Adamu Jangebe at a press conference shortly after the award of contracts to indigenous contractors by Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar at Government House Gusau, the state capital.

Jangebe said, the aim of the state government was to secure conducive atmosphere for both teaching and learning in primary and junior secondary schools especially at the grassroots level across the state thereby, ensuring sound education.

He informed that, 10 local government councils were selected to benefit the efforts including Shinkafi, Zurmi, Maradun, Birnin Magaji, Maru, Talata Mafara, Anka, Kaura Namoda, Gummi and Bukkuyum as modern offices would be constructed in their local government council secretariats.

The chairman stressed that, the state government has concluded arrangements for the purchase of 7087 units of tables and chairs for both classrooms and staff offices across the primary and junior secondary schools in the state.