Zamfara CP assures support for PCRC

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The Zamfara state Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has assured unreserved support and most needed cooperation to the newly elected leaders of the Police Community-Relations Committee (PCRC).

The assurance was made yesterday at the Police Command in Gusau yesterday while inaugurating the newly elected leaders with Alhaji Bello Dankande Gamji as Chairman who would embark on assisting Police towards providing adequate security in the state.

CP Ebrimson urged the state PCRC to actively accept and respect the responsibility posed on the them as close partners to the Police in decisive fights against all sort of criminal activities in the state with a view to ensure legitimate living and belongings are gallantly protected.

Speaking, the newly elected Chairman, Alhaji Bello Dankande Gamji, has affirmed expected service delivery by the Committee under his leadership as it would serve as a reliable contact upon which the Police would assess and evaluate security situation for timely response.

“Police could not be everywhere and at any given time, therefore must work closely with the general public to acquire the needed information so as to make the society fully secured, for this reason, the PCRC could in anyway seen as reinforcement measure, and we promise 24 hour service to assist in achieving the goal”, Dankande has assured.

In his remarks, the national President of the PCRC, Alhaji Farouk Abdullahi Maiyama, charged the committee on selfless services to the good people of the state, reiterating the need of their participation into security sector as the state and the nation at large were faced with security challenges.

Also Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, who was represented by the Speaker house of assembly, Sunusi Garba Rikiji has assured continued but maximum support to the PCRC, “The Zamfara state government is always ready to invest in security sector, the reason it left all doors opened to entertain requests”.