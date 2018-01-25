Zamfara killings: Gov Yari gives N1m each to victims’ families

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Gusau

Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar of Zamfara state has given One Million Naira each to families of victims of the recent killings in Zamfara state.

This is even as the governor directed all Security Chiefs in the state to hunt and bring to book, the recent killers of six innocent people of Goron Namaye village of Maradun local government area, rescue a kidnapped son of member House of Representatives, Junaidu Yahaya.

“I am offering the sum of one million naira to each of the families of untimely killed persons to at least alleviate feelings, and another two hundred and fifty thousand naira to each of the family of the wounded ones, this does not mean end of deserved assistance from my administration, more should be expected,” Yari stated.

Yari, who gave the directive yesterday during a condolence and sympathy visit to the families of victims of the merciless attack at the affected village, reiterated uncompromised commitments by his administration on security matters towards giving adequate protection of lives and property.

The governor further directed the state Commissioner of Police to immediately establish a full operational Police station that would provide all-hour patrol with a view to strengthen security in the village and to ensure the repeat of the incidence is absolutely avoided henceforth.

He assured the community of the most needed security as contained in the constitution, adding that, his administration would not entertain any excuse lodged by any security agency in the state considering unreserved and needed support continuously provided by his administration since 2011.

The noted that there isn’t suppose to be any functional hideout of criminals left undestroyed across the state especially considering the level of security reinforcement to the state by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its bid to make the state crime-free.

In their separate remarks, a member House of Representatives representing Bakura/Maradun and, whose son was abducted by the gunmen, honorable Yahaya Chado, and the emir of Maradun, Alhaji Garba Muhammad Tambari, commended the state governor for his concern.