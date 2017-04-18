Zamfara: Northern Youth Assembly condemn N6bn spent on schools renovation

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The Northern Youth Assembly (NYA) has in strong terms condemned spending of the whooping sum of 6 billion naira by the Zamfara state government for the renovation of just 5 secondary schools in the state.

In a press conference during weekend in Gusau the state capital, the state Chairman of NYA, Munnir Haidara Kaura challenged that, this was given much consideration by the state government even as it always declined settling examination fees to obtain results for indigenous students to proceed their studies.

Haidara further lamented poor performance of Zamfara state students as ranked by the national examination bodies coupled with the lowest enrollment into Nigerian Universities due to deficiencies caused by the state government.

“Zamfara state has been left far behind in all faces of human endeavour considering unfortunate direction the present administration is moving upon,the negligence in important sectors like education, health, agriculture and the threatening rate of unemployment has drastically turned our society into hopeless cranny”, Haidara has cried.

Meanwhile, Haidara has however called on Governor Abdulaziz Yari to tender public apology over his recent utterances on the cause of ongoing meningitis which consumed over 300 people in the state, disputing further that the meningitis outbreak is out of sins and other social vices as claimed by the embattled governor.

The Chairman further challenged, “In spite of these challenges and the facts that there many abandoned road projects spread across the length and breadth of Zamfara state, yet the governor without adherence to appropriation laws and procurement principles, has awarded 28 kilometres road contract at the cost of 10.2 billion naira which may translate to about 364 million naira per kilometer”.