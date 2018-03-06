Zaria: Police raid drug addicts hideouts, arrest 6

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

Men from the Kaduna State Police Command, Zaria Area Command yesterday stormed dark spots used by drug addicts in Samaru, Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna state and arrested six members of the gang.

The team was said to have raided the area after intelligent report and got the addicts and kingpins in the very act.

Investigation revealed that on sighting the police team, the addicts took to their heels and were given a hot chase by the police patrol team.

In the cause of the chase, one of the addicts slumped and was later taken to the Ahmadu Bello Teaching Hospital, Shika where he was said to have given up the ghost.

When the news of the death of their member filtered in, other members did not take lightly as they mobilized themselves and embark on a violent protest, smashing three cars and burning two houses in Samaru,

Their action led to abrupt shut down of businesses as vehicles diverted to new road in order not to be trapped in the crossfire as pedestrians took their heels.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Aliyu Mukhtar, said the police patrol team stormed the dark spots which are notorious for illicit drug sales and consumption.

“Upon sighting our men the addicts took to their heels, but six of them were arrested while we went after the fleeing members. One of them probably due to exhaustion slumped and we took him straight to the Ahmadu Bello Teaching Hospital, Shika, where he later gave up the ghost.

“His gang members decided to vent their anger on the populace by smashing vehicles and setting houses ablaze.

“Exhibits recovered from them include; dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and hard drugs.

He added that investigation has commenced into the matter and very soon they will be charged to court.