17 feared killed in fresh Kogi communal clash

Share This





















From Ahmad Ibrahim, Lokoja

No fewer than 17 people were said to have lost their lives in renewed hostilities between the Bassa Kwomu and Egbura Mozum ethic groups in Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Our reporter reliably gathered that the crisis which started in April this year, took another dimension, when the Bassa militias stormed Mozum in the wee hours of Monday morning where they were repelled by the youths from Mozum community.

The militias later around 4pm headed towards Mozum again, where they were engaged in fierce fighting by the youths of the community,, thereby leading to the loss of many lives in the process.

Following the ugly development, some settlement around Ketechi, Ojoh and environs, from where the militias were stationed before launching an attack on Mozum, have fled the area for fear of being invaded.

It was also gathered that those who fled their communities as a result of the crisis are currently taking refuge at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Oguma.

Following the exchange of fire by the two warring groups, a prince from Mozum community resident at Oguma, Shaibu Abubakar was killed at Oguma while returning from a fishing expedition.

Confirming the development, the member representing Bassa Constituency at the state House of Assembly, Hon Sunday Shigaba said killings are still on going, even as he disclosed that concerted efforts were being made to restore normalcy to the affected communities.

He however, appealed to the law enforcement agencies to send more re-enforcement so as to beef up security, adding that the military and police on ground are not adequate, to tackle the situation.

But in his reaction, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ali Janga said there were no killings going on in Bassa local government, and wondered how those spreading the false information came about such falsehood.