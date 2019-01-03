2 dead, 30 missing after boat capsizes near Guinea capital

Share This





















At least two people died and another 30 are missing after a boat carrying New Year’s revellers capsized off the coast of Guinea’s capital Conakry, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Maritime officials said at least 40 people were on board the boat which was meant for fishing trips and not for transporting multiple passengers, some of whom were drunk.

Nine people were rescued, but at least 30 were still missing, one maritime police source said.

Local maritime agency Anam said that after the New Year’s Eve festivities the boat illegally made the trip to a group of islands near Conakry, a favoured destination for tourists and residents of the capital.

The Anam agency cited witnesses saying some of the passengers were drunk and their movements on the boat may have caused it to capsize.(AFP)