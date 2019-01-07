20 abducted caregivers in Plateau released

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

The 20 first aiders who were abducted last week in Jibya Local Government Area of Kasina State have regained their freedom.

The council said the victims were released on Saturday night in Dauran town in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Sani Jingir, the National Chairman of the ‘Ulama’ Council of the group, disclosed the release of the abductees to journalists on Sunday, at a press conference held at the headquarters of the group in Jos.

According to Jingir, the victims were released unhurt and without ransom.

“ The 20 caregivers informed you last week of their abduction have been released by their abductors. They were released at about 2 : A.M of yesterday ( Saturday).

“ They were released in Dauran town in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State without ransom, and are in healthy condition, “ he said.

The National Chairman added that it was unfortunate that people who gave their lives to humanity would be abducted for selfish reason, appreciating the effort of security, sympathisers and all other stakeholders who have assisted in the release of the victims.

Jingir further called on the federal and state government to intensify effort to bring an end to the activities of kidnappers in the country, urging on those engage in such act to shy away from it saying it was not the only means of livelihood in Nigeria.