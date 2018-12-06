2019: Buhari running on good records, says Kebbi gov.

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Bagudu, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari would get reelected for second term n 2019 because he is running on his own good records.

The governor who spoke to newsmen in the Presidential Villa after a private meeting with the Chief of Staf to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, yesterday also said there was no comparison between the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar and the President.

Asked how sure he was of delivering his state to the President in 2019, Bagudu said “We believe that President Muhammadu Buhari is running on his record and Kebbi state is one of those states that is very proud of the policies that had been put in place. It has helped the state to achieve gross in output, gross in income, better security and more transparency in the management of our revenue. So all the three elements that President Muhammadu Buhari promised in his campaign, we have seen the benefits in Kebbi State. So as a result, we are a welfare and transparent State.

The generality of the people of Kebbi State are united under one party and we are determined to lead all other other states to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are re-elected.”

On his reaction to the mammoth crowd gathered at the Atiku’s Presidential campaign kick-off in Sokoto on Monday, the governor said “I don’t know what you mean when you said you saw crowd there because many people have different interpretations and like I said, President Buhari is running on his own record. Within the last ten days, the Next Level agenda was disclosed showing what has been achieved and what the second term will usher and that I believe has resonated with Nigerians and there is no comparison.”

On how government could make food, especially rice, available to the people at reasonable price during the Yuletide, he said “Few days ago the President was quoted at a farmers day by the oil company, Agip. I think I read the press statement by Femi Adesina, where President said he is working on with the National Food Security Council on ensuring that that farmers, Fishermen and all those that are in the livestock sector are supported particularly on the devastation caused by the flood so that the festive season will be a better one and they can replant and compensate. Secondly, last year, Mr. President graciously approved an intervention where rice was sold in many markets, Onitsha, Lagos, Abeokuta, Kano for N12,000 and I am confident that the President is looking forward to making Nigerians happy.”