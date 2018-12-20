2019: Ex -PDP chair, Mu’azu mum after meeting Osinbajo

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday met with the former National Chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Adamu Muazu behind closed doors.

Although details of the meeting with the former governor of Bauchi state was not made public, there were indications that it may not be unconnected with the oncoming 2019 general elections.

Muazu was the National Chairman of the PDP until 2015 when the party and his candidate, former President Goodluck Jonathan, was roundly defeated by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)’s candidate and incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

It was gathered that the former PDP boss is being wooed to support the re-election of the President by collapsing his structure and supporters in Bauchi and the North-east to that of the APC.

Other reports had it that the former PDP boss may have visited the Vice President to express his appreciation for coming to grace the wedding ceremony of his daughter last weekend in Bauchi.

Efforts to make Muazu speak to newsmen after the meeting proved abortive as he refused to talk to the press.