2019: Monarch calls for prayers for Northern Nigeria

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola kaduna,

The Chairman of Yoruba Traditional Council of Obas and Chiefs, Ambassador Muhammed Arigbagbuwo has called on all northerners to pray fervently for peaceful conduct of the 2019 elections in the region.

He made the call during a joint prayer session by Muslims and Christians clerics held in his palace yesterday.

According to him, revelations by the clerics shows that the north has already had enough bloodbath and prayers must be made to avert another crisis in the region.

He specifically called on the Northern Governors Forum, The Traditional Council in the region and Arewa Consultative Forum to ensure that the region witness peaceful elections in 2019.

“The blood of the innocent souls killed during the previous crisis are crying for revenge and unless we seek the face of our creator the region May not escape another bloodbath “We are not prophets of dooms but indices pointed to another crisis if the Elections is not properly manage.

“ Elections should be for the betterment of the citizens and not a period to destroy lives and property.

“The onus is also on the elites in the region to be apostle of peaceful coexistence, “ he said

Among the clerics present at the prayer session are pastor Samuel Moses and Sheik Abubakar Tijjani.