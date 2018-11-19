2019: Yoruba interest supersedes personal interest, monarch tells Obasanjo Tinubu

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Chairman of Yoruba Council of Traditional Obas and Chiefs in the Nineteen Northern States and Abuja Ambassador Muhammed Arigbagbuwo has called on Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to ensure that the interest of the Yoruba race takes dominance over personal interest.

He said this during an interaction with the media in kaduna yesterday.According to him the two are seen as leaders of the yoruba and their directives in the forthcoming Elections can move the Yoruba people forward or backwards

Ambassador Muhammed Arigbagbuwo called on yorubas to pray fervently for their leaders to lead them right, saying the two has contributed to the development of the Yoruba race hence they are not push over when decision affecting the race are to be taken.

The Royal father also commended all the services Chiefs and the security Agencies’for their efforts in restoring peace back to the country.

“Today we are talking about Elections because there is peace and some people are working round the clock to ensure peace is sustain in the country.

“ Some of them have even paid the supreme prices so Nigerians must remember them in their prayers.” He said.

Ambassador Muhammed Arigbagbuwo also pleaded with the Sultan of Sokoto Sa’aad Abubaka 111 and the leadership of Christains Association of Nigeria to called on their followers on the need to make the Elections peaceful.