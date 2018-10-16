50 years old man arraigned for raping girl, 9 in Yobe

Share This





















From Uche Uche, Damaturu

The Chief Magistrate Court 11 in Damaturu, Yobe state, presided over by Chief Magistrate Hadiza Lawan Musa, yesterday arraigned a 50 years old man, Adamu Madugu, a watchman at the BraBra Estate, for raping a 9 years old girl, Nafisa Abdullahi of Malam Malari ward, in Damaturu.

Police prosecutor, Sgt. Wilson Paul, told the court that the case was reported to the police by the ward head of Malammalari ward, one Mohammed Abba Hassan following the report of the incident he received from the father of the girl, Saleh Ibrahim of the new BraBra estate He told the court that the 9 years old girl has gone to give food to his father who works as a gateman at BraBra Estate, in company of her junior brother Mubarak and that on their way returning, the accused person called them into the house he was guarding and had sexual intercourse with the girl in the presence of her junior brother who then reported the matter to their father.

He told the court that on the course of investigation, it was discovered that the accused person had had sexual intercourse with the girl on several occasions.

When the charges were read out to the accused person in court, he denied any wrong doing prompting the court to adjourn the case to the 5th of November, 2018 for continuation of hearing.