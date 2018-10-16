Abuja IDPs raise alarm over snake bite

Share This





















Internally Displaced Persons residing at Gongola camp in the Federal Capital Territory, have appealed to relevant authorities to provide potable water and toilets, saying women were usually bitten by snakes while looking for water.

This was revealed when a team of the National Task Group on Sanitation and non-governmental organisations like WaterAid and Action Against Hunger, visited the camp on Monday.

The camp Chairman, Mr Joseph Jauro, called for immediate interventions from relevant stakeholders, saying this was necessary to forestall future occurrences.

He recounted numerous cases of diarrhoea and cholera cases and deaths among under-five children, saying this has been linked to poor sources of drinking water.

Jauro narrated the difficulty in getting water, adding that water vendors usually came around to sell water for some persons in the community.

“The issue we have in this camp is malaria, cholera and snake bites, because of the bushes around, there are times when they come into your room, two women have been bitten so far.

“Some water vendors ‘mairuwa’, usually comes to sell water for us, we buy from them at N20 naira per 20 litres jerry can.

“There are times when you do not have the money to buy the water; you end up going to the stream to fetch the water the way it is.

“We want the government to help us, to alleviate our sufferings in this camp, how can we call ourselves Nigerians, when we do not have the basic necessities of life’’, he said.(NAN)