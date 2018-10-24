Adamawa Muslim Council raises alarm over killings on Numan-Jalingo road

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola.

Following the ambush and killing of five traders last week Monday by suspected Baali and Bachama militias at Pasham village in Demsa local government area along Numan-Jalingo high way, the Adamawa state chapter of Muslim Council, has raised alarm over sustained killings of Muslim travelers on same road.

State chairman of the council, Alhaji Abubakar Sahabo Magaji, protested the alleged sustained ambush and killings of innocent travellers decrying that many Muslims plying that road have lost their lives and properties to the militia attacks.

The council registered its dismay over this development at a press conference held in Yola yesterday with an appeal to its members not take the laws in to their hands calling on governments to act fast in addressing the menace.

“The Muslim Council of Adamawa State wishes to draw the attention of the general public and the authorities concern, that it seems another Dura Du of plateau State is also being created along Numan-Jalingo road, where innocent Muslim travelers are waylaid and killed by armed Baali Militia Group.

“This is a federal road, which is supposedly under rehabilitation.

Unfortunately, these armed Baali militia group have taken over the place, attacking and killing innocent Muslim travelers at will despite numerous police and military check points.

“The latest is the stopping and matcheting of four innocent travelers on a truck coming all the way from Gombe which took place on the 15th of October, while four other persons are hospitalized. Seven others who escaped among whom two were found alive two days later, the remaining five are yet to be seen.

“0n 2nd of October, a 42 year old man from Kano was killed and beheaded along with nine children. His remains were returned to Kano for burial without head.”

It called for the investigation of the killings and the arrest of perpetrators, adding that there was need for urgent mopping of illegal firearms from individuals and groups in the area and the disbanding of local vigilante groups who go about terrorizing people in the name of providing security.

While commiserating with the families of those killed, the council urged Muslims to pray for divine guidance for lasting peace.