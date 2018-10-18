Air Force officers’ wives empower 151 youths in Bauchi

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

The Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA), has graduated 151 youths trained on various skill acquisitions and vocational programme in Azare, headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Wife of the Chief of Air Staff Hajiya Hafsat Abubakar who is the National President NAFOWA stated this at the graduation ceremony and presentation of starter packs to the beneficiaries of the NAFOWA Skills Acquisition and Vocational Training Programme in Azare. She said the training program in Azare.

She said the training was conducted within 12 weeks which includes women and youths on various skills acquisition and vocational training.

Hafsat said the focus of the training programme was on vocational trades and skills acquisition that could easily be converted into small businesses to create steady means of income for the beneficiaries, ‘’NAFOWA’s effort is also to build capacity amongst youths and women by empowering them with necessary skills to make them self-reliant”.

The president expressed the belief that the starter packs would enable them take off smoothly and possibly later transform into small or medium scale enterprises.

She said “During the 12-week programme, training was done in areas such as Fashion Designing, Catering and Confectioneries Production, Hairdressing and Barbing, Computer Appreciation, Cinematography, Aluminium Doors and Windows Fabrication, Leather Shoes, Boots and Bags Fabrication as well as Liquid Soap, Detergents and Disinfectant Production, among a host of other skills and NAFOWA has trained over 2000 participants across the country since May 2016 when the programme was initiated,” .Hafsat encouraged the youths to be self-sufficient. This she said would help to developed their entrepreneurial skills, create job opportunities and by extension contribute to the economic development of the nation.

On his part, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar represented by Acting Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Bauchi AVM, Musa Tanko said that the graduation of the trainees was another clear demonstration of NAFOWA commitment towards positively impacting and empowering youths and women through capacity building initiatives.

Abubakar said the effort had contributed immensely to improving the entrepreneurial skills of the women and youths while also empowering them economically.

Speaking on behalf of the participants Mr Adamu Bello expressed appreciation to the gesture that brought succour to their families and the community at large and pledged to utilize the knowledge and the starter parks distributed to them judiciously.