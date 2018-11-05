Alkali: Ex-Police Chief, Tsav hails army’s conduct

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere

Elder statesman and former Commissioner of Police, Lagos and Kano States, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, has commended authorities of Nigerian Army for their conduct over the provocative abduction and murder of Major General Idris Alkali (Rtd) in Dura-Du area of Plateau State.

Tsav in a thought-provoking letter to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukkur Buratai, which was obtained by our reporter yesterday, hailed him for not toeing the path of reprisal over the demise of Alkali.

He observed that what happened in Dura-Du district had enough weight to replicate the Odi and Zaki Biam tragedies in reprisals.

Tsav described the murder of Gen. Alkali as a serious temptation, capable of eroding one’s faith in the protection of the Nigerian project.

The retired Police boss urged the Army chief not to be deterred by the murder of Alkali, urging him not to give up in his efforts to make Nigeria a peaceful entity.

According to him, the Army have executed national assignment with dedication, patriotism, selflessness, uncommon determination and countless sacrifices to the admiration of Nigerians.

“The callous and heartless lynching of one of the finest Army officers is barbaric, savagious, irresponsible, reprehensible and unacceptable.

“ I appeal to use your good offices to impress on all the relevant security agencies never to relent, until justice is done to the late Army General by ensuring all the perpetrators fingered in the heinous act are arrested and prosecuted.

“Therefore, I have no iota of doubt about the enormous and daunting challenges, which assailed you and the Nigerian troops in the course of tackling Boko Haram insurgency and similar insurrections.

“I have resolved never to hesitate in raising a voice against the conspiratorial vilification, unjust persecution and crucification of the Nigerian Army as well as its officers and personnel. It will be the height of injustice to turn our eyes away from how you are ever treated by the public,” he noted in the letter.