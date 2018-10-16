Alleged exam malpractice: Produce Adeleke, others for trial Oct. 31, Court orders police

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

Justice I. E Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday ordered the police to produce Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in the September 22, 2018 election in Osun State.

The IG, through the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Simon Lough, had on September 19, 2018 filed four counts of examination malpractices against Adeleke and his four co-accused.

Other defendants in the matter are the principal of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Alhaji Aregbesola Muftau; the registrar of the school, Gbadamosi Ojo; and a teacher in the school, Dare Samuel Olutope.

While the four other defendants were present in court on Monday, Adeleke was absent. Counsel to the defendants Dr. Alex Izinyon (SAN), informed the judge that Adeleke was not in court because of ill health, adding that, he had served the medical report, showing his client was on medication, on the prosecution.

“His Personal Assistant informed me yesterday (Sunday) that he was indisposed because he was stooling.

“He sent a medical report to that effect.” He pleaded with the court to grant a short adjournment to enable the first defendant to recover.

Reacting, the prosecuting counsel, Lough, acknowledged the receipts of the medical report and urged the court to grant a short adjournment.

Consequently, the court in a short ruling slated October 31, for the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris to bring before it, the Senator and four others for arraignment on charges of examination malpractices.

“The prosecution is ordered to ensure the defendants are in court at the next date, to take their plea,” the judge ruled.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/156/2018, which came up for the first time yesterday, the prosecution accused the five defendants of committing examination malpractices by fraudulently, through personation, registering Adeleke and another Sikiru Adeleke, as students of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, in Ojo-Aro in Osun State, for the National Examination Council’s June/July 2017 Senior School Certificate Examination in February 2017 It will be recall that, sequel to his defeat in the just concluded Ogun State governorship election by the All Progressives Congress’ candidate, Adegboyega Oyetola, Adeleke, has filed a petition before the election petition tribunal.

The senator approached the tribunal challenging the cumulative results of the September 22 election and the September 27 re-run declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.