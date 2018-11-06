APC loses 4 lawmakers to PDP, ADC, others
By Christiana Ekpa
All Progressive Congress (APC) yesterday lost four of its House of the
Representatives members to different political parties.
The members who defected include; Lawali Hassan who dumped APC for,
the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dapo Lam Adesina to the Action
Democratic Party (ADC), Segun Williams to the Labour Party and Abiodun
Dada to the Accord Party.
The members in separate letters read on the floor of the House of
Representatives by the Speaker Yakubu Dogara announced their defection
Hassan represents Anka/Mafara federal constituency of Zamfara state,
where the party is still in turmoil over the party primaries held in
those states had his celebrated by the main opposition party PDP.