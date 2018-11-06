APC loses 4 lawmakers to PDP, ADC, others

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

All Progressive Congress (APC) yesterday lost four of its House of the

Representatives members to different political parties.

The members who defected include; Lawali Hassan who dumped APC for,

the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dapo Lam Adesina to the Action

Democratic Party (ADC), Segun Williams to the Labour Party and Abiodun

Dada to the Accord Party.

The members in separate letters read on the floor of the House of

Representatives by the Speaker Yakubu Dogara announced their defection

Hassan represents Anka/Mafara federal constituency of Zamfara state,

where the party is still in turmoil over the party primaries held in

those states had his celebrated by the main opposition party PDP.