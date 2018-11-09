ARDS trains 90 perosns on organic food production

Share This





















No fewer than 90 persons have been trained on efficient organic agriculture through the FCT Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), as part of effort towards promoting consumption of healthy food in the FCT.

This was disclosed ARDS Secretary, Stanley Ifeanyichukwu Nzekwe, on Wednesday, during presention of certificates of participation to the trainees, at the end of A-3-d Day training at Jabi Lake Park, in Abuja.

Nzekwe, who was represented by Deputy Director, Administration, Mrs. Ijeoma Ann tasked the participants to immediately put the knowledge acquired into practical use, and not to procastinate over when to start.

The Secretary while outlining the importance of agriculture said: “Agriculture is not what we can just wave away. If we take what we have learnt here, we will never be poor.

“If our youth will go into agriculture, our society will be peacefu and social vices drastically reduced if not stopped. If we can just hold on to this organic farming firmly and effectively, other countries will come to Nigeria for it.

“So I urge you to take this knowledge to our villages, and form groups, because we there is enough market for it so long as we are doing it the right way.”

Alao speaking, Programme Consultant, Dr. Nwaneka Udogwu-Williams, explained that organic agriculture was a direct opposite of in-organic agriculture.

She noted that organic agriculture de-emphasizes the use of toxic chemicals, such as artificial fertilizers, especially phosphate-based ones in farming.

According to her, improving health requires always being mindful what goes into the mouth.

“We have to revolutionalize and change the way we do things. We must go back to the roots and start thinking the way we used to.

“Every piece of land should be cultivated with healthy food. It is either we make food our medicine or make medicine our food.

“Most countries are running away from fertilizers with phosphate. Nigeria should take advantage of the high demand for organic food,” she opined.

Dr. Williams disclosed that the major objective of the programme was to enlighten and train the farmers, and also buy the produce.

“Let us take agriculture back to schools; let the schools return to having farms. When we were in school, government was not buying food for our feeding. Do away with plastics, and also use organic spices and teas. We go organic for everything.

“Let us not leave any space of land uncultivated. Some countries do not even have land and water but we buy some of the agricultural produce from them,” she added.