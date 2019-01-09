Army releases Daily Trust Maiduguri editor, Abubakar

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Nigerian Army has released the detained Maiduguri Bureau Chief of Daily Trust, Uthman Abubakar.

Abubakar has been in detention since Sunday afternoon.

The Editor-in-Chief of Daily Trust, Mannir Dan-Ali, announced the editor’s release yesterday, after Abubakar was brought back to the Maiduguri office of the Newspaper by an unnamed Major who handed him over to a security officer at the office.

Reports said, Abubaka said he was courteously treated, however, said his mobile phones and laptop are still with the military.

According to him, the military informed him that they need time to finish the forensic checks they are carrying out on the equipment.