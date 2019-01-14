Assist victims of Minna fire disaster, Buhari orders NEMA

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to mobilise resources to assist the victims of Minna fire disaster which occurred on 4th January, 2019.

According to a statement made available by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, “Following the brief he received earlier on the incident, the President called on NEMA to provide urgent assistance to the victims, whose economic life was disrupted by the fire disaster.

President Buhari attaches great importance to offering immediate succour to victims of devastating disasters as soon as possible as he believes that the essence of government is to help the people overcome difficulties within the limits of available resources.

NEMA, according to the report presented, had visited the scene of the fire disaster for preliminary damage assessment and thereafter deployed relief items such as building materials and other related items to the affected victims.

Regarding the 2018 flood disaster, NEMA also reported that Niger State had benefitted from FGN humanitarian intervention worth about N250 million, ranging from food, shelter, medicals, emergency water supply and other essential requirements.

The Presidency assures Nigerians that the Federal Government would continue to offer help to victims of fire and other natural disasters within available resources.”