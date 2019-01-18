At last, Atiku in US, to return tomorrow

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has arrived Washington DC on a visit to the United States.

This was confirmed in a statement last night in Abuja by his Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe.

The PDP presidential candidate, according to the statement, arrived at 20.20 hours (14.20 hours Washington DC time).

Part of the statement reads, “Yesterday, (Wednesday) Atiku Abubakar met with the business community in Lagos at an interactive session to unveil his plans to get Nigeria working again.

“Thursday morning, he left Abuja accompanied by the DG of PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation and Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki for the United States.

“Atiku Abubakar will in the course of his trip hold meeting with US government officials, the business community and the Nigerian community”, it said.

Atiku is expected to return to the country on Saturday.

It will be recalled there have be controversy in some quarters as to whether Atiku could travel to the United States or not.