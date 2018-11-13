Attacks: Group seeks prompt action against criminals

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Ummah Movement Zaria has said the failure of federal and state governments to punish perpetrators of previous criminals was the reason for its reoccurrence in the country.

The group stated this in a statement signed by its leader Dr. Muhammad Babagida Muhammad and made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

The statement condemned heinous criminal activities by tribal and religious zealot in Plateau, Kaduna and Taraba states.

The movement with its headquarters at the National Islamic Center Zaria condoled the Nigerian Army, the people of Yobe state and the family of Major General Idris Alkali who was murdered in Dura Du District of Jos South Local Government Area

“The Army deserve commendation for its diligent investigation of the murder,it’s patience and restrain in face of provocation.

“The sponsors and perpetrators of this dastardly act must be apprehended and made to face the law,” the group said.